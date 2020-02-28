American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

