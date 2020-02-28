American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the quarter. American River Bankshares makes up 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.48% of American River Bankshares worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.25.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American River Bankshares Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

