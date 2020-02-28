Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amerisafe by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Amerisafe stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

