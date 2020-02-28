Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ames National by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ames National by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ames National by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ames National by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

ATLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

