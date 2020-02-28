Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 42,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

