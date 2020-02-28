Amon (AMN) Market Cap Achieves $555,714.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Amon has a total market cap of $555,714.00 and $1,402.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

