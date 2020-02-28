AmonD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,365.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $534,047.00 and approximately $43,365.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,690,782 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

