AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of AMREP worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $5.90 on Friday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

