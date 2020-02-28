Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analog Devices stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

In related news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.