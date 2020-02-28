Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

