Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $520,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

