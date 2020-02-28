Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.72). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,366 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $558,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,147 shares of company stock worth $1,702,492 over the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,635. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

