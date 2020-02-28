Analysts Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to announce sales of $66.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.73 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $282.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.58 million, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of VPG opened at $27.45 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

