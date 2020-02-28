Analysts Expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANCN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

