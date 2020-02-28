Analysts Expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 1,140,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 10,987.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,791,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

