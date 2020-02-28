Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.15). Celsion posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

CLSN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

