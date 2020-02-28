Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Cohu reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 778,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

