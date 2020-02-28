Analysts Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Coty has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

