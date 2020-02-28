Analysts Expect Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post $0.48 EPS

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

