Analysts Expect MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,983,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.