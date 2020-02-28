Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 17,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,084. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $752.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

