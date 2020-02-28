Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 666,729 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 10,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,399. The stock has a market cap of $872.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

