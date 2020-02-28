Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $159.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $160.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $118.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $498.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $499.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $557.50 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $289.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

