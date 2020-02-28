Analysts Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $32.20 million. Veracyte posted sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $140.17 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.87 million, with estimates ranging from $170.14 million to $179.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,327 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $405,705.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,245.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,211,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $2,018,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 125.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 1,633,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

