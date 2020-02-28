Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

