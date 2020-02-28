Analysts Offer Predictions for Vericel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vericel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 543,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

