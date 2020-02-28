Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: SAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/22/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/18/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $7.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/18/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/8/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/1/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $6.80 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

