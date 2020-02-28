Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (AAL, DAL, INT, INTU, IQ, LB, LYV, PZZA, TCON, TRCH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 28th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $282.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit's fiscal second-quarter results benefited from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Further, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, holds promise. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue in the near term, post its solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Notably, earnings surged 105.6% year over year. Importantly, fourth quarter marked as the second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, positioning it for a strong start to 2020. Papa John’s has been benefiting from continued international expansion plans, strategic partnerships, strong digital platform and various sales initiatives. However, impact of coronavirus outbreak and softer revenues in its International segment due to currency headwinds pose a concern. It expects international comps growth from the 210 impacted restaurants in China to be hurt by 50-100 bps.”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

