Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (APLS, AVON, AVV, CRDA, EB, EMG, ESNT, EZJ, FOXT, IAG)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 4,465 ($58.73) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,365 ($57.42).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

STM Group (LON:STM) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wameja (LON:WJA) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

