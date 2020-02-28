Analyzing Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & Metro Bank (NYSE:MBNKF)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 23.57% 15.86% 0.97% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 3 5 2 0 1.90 Metro Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $62.62 billion 0.71 $3.73 billion $0.33 7.61 Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

