Analyzing Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and CytoDyn (NASDAQ:CYDY)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and CytoDyn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $364.81 million 0.48 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A CytoDyn N/A N/A -$56.19 million ($0.21) -4.76

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of CytoDyn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00

CytoDyn has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given CytoDyn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CytoDyn is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 0.77% 4.65% 2.76% CytoDyn N/A N/A -301.48%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. CytoDyn Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington.

