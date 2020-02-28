Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at SunTrust Banks

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $41.86. 263,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after buying an additional 292,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after buying an additional 150,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after buying an additional 952,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

