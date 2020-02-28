AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 13.8% in February

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $14.60 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

