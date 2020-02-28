Andra AP fonden Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.38 on Friday. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.