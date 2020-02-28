Andra AP fonden Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

