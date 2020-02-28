Andra AP fonden Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

