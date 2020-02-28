Andra AP fonden Invests $1.53 Million in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,190,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after buying an additional 551,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

