Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,964,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,587 shares of company stock worth $20,469,298 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.