Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

