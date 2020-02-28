Andra AP fonden Sells 11,400 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $94.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.