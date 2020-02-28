Andra AP fonden Sells 13,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Albemarle by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Albemarle by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

ALB stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

