Andra AP fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $166.07 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

