Andra AP fonden Sells 8,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Square were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 414,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 331.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.86, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

