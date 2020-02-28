Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,217. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

