Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $8.30 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $5.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bithumb, Bitinka and BitMax. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00519262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.06702565 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Binance DEX, Coinall, Bittrex, Bgogo, Coinone, Hotbit, Bithumb, BitMax, Coinsuper, ABCC, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.