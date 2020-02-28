Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 105,251 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 477.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,251 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,214 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

