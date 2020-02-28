Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 228,204 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 604.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,204 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

