Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 166.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

