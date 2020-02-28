Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 693.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,226 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Seagate Technology worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

