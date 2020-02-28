Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,562.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,064 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

WMT opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

